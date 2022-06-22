Savior LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Savior LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 3.2% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 170,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 2,549,739 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.