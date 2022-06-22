Savior LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Savior LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Savior LLC owned 1.73% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter.

CSB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

