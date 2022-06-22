Savior LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Savior LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 5.7% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Savior LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 404,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,130. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

