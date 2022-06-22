Savior LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

Savior LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,345 shares during the period. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF accounts for 7.1% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Savior LLC owned 3.94% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.