SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBFG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.