SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SBFG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
