SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $303.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.62. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.