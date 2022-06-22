Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.04

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.04 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

SCHN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of $933.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

