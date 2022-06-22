Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

