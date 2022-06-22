Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $58.70. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBOEF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

