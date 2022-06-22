Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. 53,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,761. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.