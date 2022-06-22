Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60.

