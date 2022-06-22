Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Increased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $986,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 707.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54.

