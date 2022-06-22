Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.