Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.