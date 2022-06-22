Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lifted by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after buying an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.