Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.18

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 3024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,901,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.