Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $198.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

