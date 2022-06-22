Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.30. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $198.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

