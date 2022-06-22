Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Trading Up 0.3%

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,822.10 and last traded at $3,721.16. 2,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,710.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,040.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

