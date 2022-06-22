Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.28

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.28 and traded as low as C$17.38. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$17.51, with a volume of 50,874 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1,250.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.28. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.52, for a total transaction of C$1,544,568.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,753,191.93. Also, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$27,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,982,590.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,883.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.