Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.32.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

