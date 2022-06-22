Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,702 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of Seagate Technology worth $47,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,404,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after buying an additional 473,901 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

