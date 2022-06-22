Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ROCK opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 66,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

