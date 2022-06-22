Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

