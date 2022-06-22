Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
SNFCA stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.