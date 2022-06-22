Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading 13.7% Higher

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) traded up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.