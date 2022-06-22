Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading 13.7% Higher

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) traded up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
