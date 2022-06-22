SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
