Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 1.55.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

