Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

