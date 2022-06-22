ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.7% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.66 on Wednesday, reaching $462.93. 11,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,872. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.65 and a 200-day moving average of $537.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

