ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

