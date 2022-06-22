ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.48. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 3,088,487 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SREV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.