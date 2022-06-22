Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$5.70. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 97,682 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$400.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.43.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.6346239 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.