Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Down 7.7%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 177,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 429,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £603,897.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.35.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration and development company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, carmel sapphire, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile.

