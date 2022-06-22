Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS):
- 6/20/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $27.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
SHLS stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 377.20 and a beta of 2.60.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.