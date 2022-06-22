Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS):

6/20/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

6/9/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $27.00.

5/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SHLS stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 377.20 and a beta of 2.60.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

