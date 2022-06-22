ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $484,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,776.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $9.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,833. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 218.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.25 and a 200-day moving average of $170.95. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $168,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after purchasing an additional 254,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 215,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

