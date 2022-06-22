Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.57).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON:JD opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.44. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.