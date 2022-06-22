Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

