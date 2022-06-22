Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.
Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.