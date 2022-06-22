Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) vs. Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.27% 22.22% 12.53% Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shutterstock and Creek Road Miners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 122.51%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Creek Road Miners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.49 $91.88 million $2.38 22.34 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 5.87 -$17.27 million ($1.16) -0.34

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Creek Road Miners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

