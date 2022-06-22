Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of -0.39. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

