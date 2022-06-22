Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €43.74 ($46.04) and last traded at €44.43 ($46.77). Approximately 894,890 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.95 ($47.32).

SHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.05. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.