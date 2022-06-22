SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIF opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
