Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day moving average is $284.40. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

