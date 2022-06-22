Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Signature Bank worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $172.15. 4,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.31.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

