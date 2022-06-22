Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.
SIMO stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,996 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 175,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
