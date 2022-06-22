Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.