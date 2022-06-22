Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $160.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.65% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

