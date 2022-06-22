Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $160.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.65% from the stock’s current price.
SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.
Shares of SPG stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
