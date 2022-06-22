Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.50

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 91.90 ($1.13), with a volume of 274080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.