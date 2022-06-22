SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

SITE stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

