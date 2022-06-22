SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.14.
SITE stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.