Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 952,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,573,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.98.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 607.43% and a negative return on equity of 177.31%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

