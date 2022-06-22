Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile (CVE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
Further Reading
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.