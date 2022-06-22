Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$91,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,673 shares in the company, valued at C$5,750,112.35. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.98 per share, with a total value of C$376,391.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 848,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,018,846.53. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,351 and have sold 207,707 shares valued at $2,401,432.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

